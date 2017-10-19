Relaxo Footwears Ltd (RLXO.NS)
RLXO.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
524.50INR
19 Oct 2017
524.50INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs2.70 (+0.52%)
Rs2.70 (+0.52%)
Prev Close
Rs521.80
Rs521.80
Open
Rs528.95
Rs528.95
Day's High
Rs533.00
Rs533.00
Day's Low
Rs517.00
Rs517.00
Volume
4,228
4,228
Avg. Vol
36,712
36,712
52-wk High
Rs554.00
Rs554.00
52-wk Low
Rs350.00
Rs350.00
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Ramesh Dua
|59
|Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director, Executive Director
|
Sushil Batra
|Chief Financial Officer
|
Vikas Tak
|2015
|Compliance Officer, Company Secretary
|
Mukand Dua
|64
|2009
|Whole Time Director
|
Nikhil Dua
|37
|2010
|Whole Time Director