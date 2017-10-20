Edition:
United States

Rocky Mountain Dealerships Inc (RME.TO)

RME.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

11.41CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$0.01 (+0.09%)
Prev Close
$11.40
Open
$11.42
Day's High
$11.49
Day's Low
$11.34
Volume
29,000
Avg. Vol
18,709
52-wk High
$11.87
52-wk Low
$8.41

Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.

For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.

Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.

Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:

  • ownership
  • filings
  • deals
  • private equity
  • third-party document and information retrieval
  • estimates
  • fundamentals
  • economics
  • events
  • news
  • and much, much more…

Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Matthew Campbell

64 2015 Chairman of the Board

Garrett Ganden

2015 President, Chief Executive Officer

Derek Stimson

67 2015 Vice Chairman of the Board

David Ascott

2011 Chief Financial Officer

Jim Wood

2017 Chief Sales and Operating Officer
» More People

Rocky Mountain Dealerships Inc News