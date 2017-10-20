Edition:
United States

RMB Holdings Ltd (RMHJ.J)

RMHJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange

6,575.00ZAc
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

23.00 (+0.35%)
Prev Close
6,552.00
Open
6,600.00
Day's High
6,600.00
Day's Low
6,459.00
Volume
1,593,237
Avg. Vol
1,827,206
52-wk High
6,898.00
52-wk Low
5,493.00

Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.

For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.

Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.

Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:

  • ownership
  • filings
  • deals
  • private equity
  • third-party document and information retrieval
  • estimates
  • fundamentals
  • economics
  • events
  • news
  • and much, much more…

Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Gerrit Ferreira

68 1998 Non-Executive Chairman of the Board

Herman Bosman

47 2014 Chief Executive Officer, Financial Director, Executive Director

Jannie Durand

50 2017 Deputy Chairman and Non-Executive Director

Ellen Marais

2011 Company Secretary

Patrick Goss

68 2010 Lead Independent Non-Executive Director
» More People

RMB Holdings Ltd News

» More RMHJ.J News