Renova Energia SA (RNEW11.SA)

RNEW11.SA on Sao Paulo Stock Exchange

7.98BRL
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

R$ 0.06 (+0.76%)
Prev Close
R$ 7.92
Open
R$ 8.03
Day's High
R$ 8.15
Day's Low
R$ 7.94
Volume
55,000
Avg. Vol
201,600
52-wk High
R$ 11.33
52-wk Low
R$ 3.78

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Ricardo Lopes Delneri

2011 Chairman of the Board

Cristiano Correa de Barros

60 2016 Chief Executive Officer, Chief Financial Officer, Director of Investor Relations, Business Development Officer, Member of the Executive Board

Fernando Chein Muniz

45 2015 Chief Operating Officer, Member of the Executive Board

Alvaro de Freitas Gouveia Silva

2014 Member of the Executive Board, Chief Operating Officer

Luiz Eduardo Bittencourt Freitas

2010 Chief Legal and Regulatory Officer, Member of the Executive Board
Renova Energia SA News

