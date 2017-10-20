Edition:
United States

TransAlta Renewables Inc (RNW.TO)

RNW.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

14.28CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$-0.02 (-0.14%)
Prev Close
$14.30
Open
$14.34
Day's High
$14.35
Day's Low
$14.25
Volume
138,718
Avg. Vol
264,153
52-wk High
$16.25
52-wk Low
$12.66

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Allen Hagerman

65 2013 Independent Chairman of the Board

Brett Gellner

53 President, Designated Chief Executive Officer, Director

Donald Tremblay

2015 Chief Financial Officer

Aron Willis

42 2017 Senior Vice President - Gas and Renewables and Director

Todd Stack

2017 Managing Director and Corporate Controller
