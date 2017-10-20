Teleperformance SE (ROCH.PA)
ROCH.PA on Paris Stock Exchange
121.90EUR
20 Oct 2017
121.90EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
€0.40 (+0.33%)
€0.40 (+0.33%)
Prev Close
€121.50
€121.50
Open
€121.80
€121.80
Day's High
€122.30
€122.30
Day's Low
€120.75
€120.75
Volume
146,212
146,212
Avg. Vol
100,355
100,355
52-wk High
€129.00
€129.00
52-wk Low
€84.50
€84.50
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Daniel Julien
|64
|2017
|Chairman of the Board, Chairman of the Executive Committee, Group Chief Executive Officer
|
Olivier Rigaudy
|2017
|Deputy Chief Executive Officer in charge of Finance, Member of the Executive Committee
|
Jeff Balagna
|2017
|Chief Operating Officer, Member of the Executive Committee
|
Leigh Ryan
|63
|Chief Legal and Compliance Officer, Member of the Executive Committee, Director
|
Joao Cardoso
|2017
|Chief Research & Development and Digital Integration Officer, Member of the Executive Committee
- BRIEF-Teleperformance sees 2017 financial objectives confirmed
- BRIEF-Teleperformance joins the CAC Next 20 and CAC Large 60 indices
- BRIEF-Euronext announces annual revision of French indices
- BRIEF-Teleperformance H1 net profit group share rises to 116 million euros
- French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on June 29