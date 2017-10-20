Edition:
United States

Teleperformance SE (ROCH.PA)

ROCH.PA on Paris Stock Exchange

121.90EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

€0.40 (+0.33%)
Prev Close
€121.50
Open
€121.80
Day's High
€122.30
Day's Low
€120.75
Volume
146,212
Avg. Vol
100,355
52-wk High
€129.00
52-wk Low
€84.50

Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.

For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.

Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.

Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:

  • ownership
  • filings
  • deals
  • private equity
  • third-party document and information retrieval
  • estimates
  • fundamentals
  • economics
  • events
  • news
  • and much, much more…

Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Daniel Julien

64 2017 Chairman of the Board, Chairman of the Executive Committee, Group Chief Executive Officer

Olivier Rigaudy

2017 Deputy Chief Executive Officer in charge of Finance, Member of the Executive Committee

Jeff Balagna

2017 Chief Operating Officer, Member of the Executive Committee

Leigh Ryan

63 Chief Legal and Compliance Officer, Member of the Executive Committee, Director

Joao Cardoso

2017 Chief Research & Development and Digital Integration Officer, Member of the Executive Committee
» More People

Teleperformance SE News

» More ROCH.PA News