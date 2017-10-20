Rotork PLC (ROR.L)
ROR.L on London Stock Exchange
257.80GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-3.20 (-1.23%)
Prev Close
261.00
Open
262.60
Day's High
262.70
Day's Low
257.80
Volume
8,097,097
Avg. Vol
2,575,024
52-wk High
269.40
52-wk Low
190.90
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Martin Lamb
|56
|2017
|Executive Chairman of the Board
|
Jonathan Davis
|46
|2010
|Finance Director, Executive Director
|
Pamela Ann Bingham
|2014
|Managing Director - Rotork Gears
|
David Littlejohns
|2014
|Managing Director - Rotork Fluid Systems
|
Alan Paine
|2012
|Managing Director - Rotork Instruments