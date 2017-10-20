Rothschild & Co SCA (ROTH.PA)
ROTH.PA on Paris Stock Exchange
30.50EUR
20 Oct 2017
30.50EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
€-0.07 (-0.23%)
€-0.07 (-0.23%)
Prev Close
€30.57
€30.57
Open
€30.60
€30.60
Day's High
€30.92
€30.92
Day's Low
€30.35
€30.35
Volume
35,552
35,552
Avg. Vol
29,259
29,259
52-wk High
€32.70
€32.70
52-wk Low
€20.50
€20.50
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Eric de Rothschild
|75
|2004
|Chairman of the Supervisory Board
|
David de Rothschild
|73
|2012
|Chairman of the Management Board, Chairman of PO Gestion SAS
|
Nigel Higgins
|2012
|Co-Chief Executive Officer of PO Gestion SAS, Member of the Management Board
|
Olivier Pecoux
|58
|2012
|Co-Chief Executive Officer of PO Gestion SAS, Member of the Management Board
|
Francois Henrot
|67
|2012
|Vice Chairman of the Supervisory Board-Representative of Rothschild & Cie Banque SCS
