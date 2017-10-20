RPC Group PLC (RPC.L)
RPC.L on London Stock Exchange
936.50GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-14.50 (-1.52%)
Prev Close
951.00
Open
955.00
Day's High
957.50
Day's Low
934.50
Volume
1,661,988
Avg. Vol
2,291,851
52-wk High
1,032.19
52-wk Low
714.50
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
James Pike
|61
|2008
|Independent Non-Executive Chairman of the Board
|
Pim Vervaat
|51
|2013
|Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director
|
Simon Kesterton
|41
|2013
|Group Finance Director, Director
|
Nick Giles
|2016
|Company Secretary
|
Kevin Thompson
|55
|2017
|Non-Executive Director
