Edition:
United States

RPC Group PLC (RPC.L)

RPC.L on London Stock Exchange

936.50GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-14.50 (-1.52%)
Prev Close
951.00
Open
955.00
Day's High
957.50
Day's Low
934.50
Volume
1,661,988
Avg. Vol
2,291,851
52-wk High
1,032.19
52-wk Low
714.50

Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.

For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.

Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.

Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:

  • ownership
  • filings
  • deals
  • private equity
  • third-party document and information retrieval
  • estimates
  • fundamentals
  • economics
  • events
  • news
  • and much, much more…

Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.

People

Name Age Since Current Position

James Pike

61 2008 Independent Non-Executive Chairman of the Board

Pim Vervaat

51 2013 Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director

Simon Kesterton

41 2013 Group Finance Director, Director

Nick Giles

2016 Company Secretary

Kevin Thompson

55 2017 Non-Executive Director
» More People

RPC Group PLC News

» More RPC.L News