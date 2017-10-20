Edition:
RPS Group PLC (RPS.L)

RPS.L on London Stock Exchange

290.75GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-3.00 (-1.02%)
Prev Close
293.75
Open
294.00
Day's High
294.00
Day's Low
290.25
Volume
32,365
Avg. Vol
199,733
52-wk High
303.75
52-wk Low
162.75

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Kenneth Lever

63 2016 Non-Executive Group Chairman of the Board

John Douglas

54 2017 Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director

Gary Young

56 Finance Director, Executive Director

Nicholas Rowe

Secretary

Allison Bainbridge

2017 Non-Executive Director
RPS Group PLC News