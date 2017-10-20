RPS Group PLC (RPS.L)
RPS.L on London Stock Exchange
290.75GBp
20 Oct 2017
290.75GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-3.00 (-1.02%)
-3.00 (-1.02%)
Prev Close
293.75
293.75
Open
294.00
294.00
Day's High
294.00
294.00
Day's Low
290.25
290.25
Volume
32,365
32,365
Avg. Vol
199,733
199,733
52-wk High
303.75
303.75
52-wk Low
162.75
162.75
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Kenneth Lever
|63
|2016
|Non-Executive Group Chairman of the Board
|
John Douglas
|54
|2017
|Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director
|
Gary Young
|56
|Finance Director, Executive Director
|
Nicholas Rowe
|Secretary
|
Allison Bainbridge
|2017
|Non-Executive Director