Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC (RR.L)
RR.L on London Stock Exchange
926.00GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-1.00 (-0.11%)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Ian Davis
|66
|2013
|Non-Executive Chairman of the Board
|
D. Warren East
|53
|2015
|Chief Executive, Director
|
Stephen Daintith
|2017
|Chief Financial Officer
|
Colin Smith
|59
|2016
|Group President, Executive Director
|
Marion Blakey
|68
|2015
|President and Chief Executive Officer Rolls-Royce North America Inc.
