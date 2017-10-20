Randgold Resources Ltd (RRS.L)
RRS.L on London Stock Exchange
7,395.00GBp
20 Oct 2017
7,395.00GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-95.00 (-1.27%)
-95.00 (-1.27%)
Prev Close
7,490.00
7,490.00
Open
7,460.00
7,460.00
Day's High
7,490.00
7,490.00
Day's Low
7,390.00
7,390.00
Volume
367,231
367,231
Avg. Vol
493,475
493,475
52-wk High
8,255.00
8,255.00
52-wk Low
5,410.00
5,410.00
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Christopher Coleman
|48
|2014
|Non-Executive Chairman of the Board
|
D. Mark Bristow
|58
|1995
|Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director
|
Graham Shuttleworth
|48
|2007
|Chief Financial Officer, Financial Director, Executive Director
|
Martin Welsh
|45
|General Counsel, Secretary
|
Tahirou Ballo
|2015
|General Manager Loulo - Gounkoto Mine Complex
