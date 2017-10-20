RSA Insurance Group PLC (RSA.L)
RSA.L on London Stock Exchange
641.00GBp
20 Oct 2017
641.00GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
15.00 (+2.40%)
15.00 (+2.40%)
Prev Close
626.00
626.00
Open
628.00
628.00
Day's High
644.50
644.50
Day's Low
626.50
626.50
Volume
5,677,797
5,677,797
Avg. Vol
3,146,593
3,146,593
52-wk High
672.50
672.50
52-wk Low
511.00
511.00
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Martin Scicluna
|66
|2013
|Executive Chairman of the Board
|
Stephen Hester
|57
|2014
|Group Chief Executive, Director
|
Scott Egan
|2015
|Group Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director
|
Patrick Bergander
|Chief Executive Officer - RSA Scandinavia
|
Stephen Lewis
|2016
|Chief Executive - UK & International
