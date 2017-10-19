Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers Ltd (RSTC.NS)
RSTC.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
87.35INR
19 Oct 2017
87.35INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs0.45 (+0.52%)
Rs0.45 (+0.52%)
Prev Close
Rs86.90
Rs86.90
Open
Rs86.90
Rs86.90
Day's High
Rs87.80
Rs87.80
Day's Low
Rs86.70
Rs86.70
Volume
769,357
769,357
Avg. Vol
4,122,097
4,122,097
52-wk High
Rs106.40
Rs106.40
52-wk Low
Rs40.60
Rs40.60
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
U. Dhatrak
|2017
|Chairman of the Board, Managing Director
|
Suresh Warior
|2017
|Director - Finance, Director
|
Jai Sharma
|2017
|Compliance Officer, Company Secretary
|
Alka Tiwari
|2017
|Part Time Government Nominee Director
|
Sushil Lohani
|2015
|Non-Executive Director - Govt. Nominee