Edition:
United States

Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers Ltd (RSTC.NS)

RSTC.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

87.35INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs0.45 (+0.52%)
Prev Close
Rs86.90
Open
Rs86.90
Day's High
Rs87.80
Day's Low
Rs86.70
Volume
769,357
Avg. Vol
4,122,097
52-wk High
Rs106.40
52-wk Low
Rs40.60

Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.

For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.

Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.

Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:

  • ownership
  • filings
  • deals
  • private equity
  • third-party document and information retrieval
  • estimates
  • fundamentals
  • economics
  • events
  • news
  • and much, much more…

Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.

People

Name Age Since Current Position

U. Dhatrak

2017 Chairman of the Board, Managing Director

Suresh Warior

2017 Director - Finance, Director

Jai Sharma

2017 Compliance Officer, Company Secretary

Alka Tiwari

2017 Part Time Government Nominee Director

Sushil Lohani

2015 Non-Executive Director - Govt. Nominee
» More People

Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers Ltd News