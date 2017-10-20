Restaurant Group PLC (RTN.L)
RTN.L on London Stock Exchange
300.90GBp
20 Oct 2017
300.90GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-1.00 (-0.33%)
-1.00 (-0.33%)
Prev Close
301.90
301.90
Open
300.30
300.30
Day's High
304.20
304.20
Day's Low
298.70
298.70
Volume
272,926
272,926
Avg. Vol
764,668
764,668
52-wk High
393.60
393.60
52-wk Low
281.36
281.36
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Debbie Hewitt
|53
|2016
|Non-Executive Chairman of the Board
|
Andy McCue
|40
|2016
|Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director
|
Simon Iddon
|Chief Information Officer
|
Mike Van Deventer
|Financial Controller
|
Debbie Moore
|Group Human Resources Director
- UPDATE 2-UK's Restaurant Group sees volume improvement amid turnaround
- UK's Restaurant Group says HY adjusted pretax profit down 30.4 pct
- BRIEF-Restaurant Group posts H1 adjusted pretax profit of 25.5 mln pounds
- UPDATE 1-Restaurant Group, Greene King appoint CFOs
- Restaurant Group, Greene King get new finance heads