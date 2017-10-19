Edition:
United States

RattanIndia Power Ltd (RTNP.NS)

RTNP.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

5.50INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs0.05 (+0.92%)
Prev Close
Rs5.45
Open
Rs5.50
Day's High
Rs5.60
Day's Low
Rs5.40
Volume
1,158,879
Avg. Vol
3,281,521
52-wk High
Rs9.60
52-wk Low
Rs5.40

Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.

For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.

Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.

Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:

  • ownership
  • filings
  • deals
  • private equity
  • third-party document and information retrieval
  • estimates
  • fundamentals
  • economics
  • events
  • news
  • and much, much more…

Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Rajiv Rattan

44 2015 Non-Executive Chairman of the Board

Saurabh Mittal

40 2010 Non-Executive Vice Chairman of the Board

Samir Taneja

2017 Chief Financial Officer

Gaurav Toshkhani

Compliance Officer, Company Secretary

Rajendra Sugandhi

2014 Acting Chief Executive Officer, Deputy Managing Director
» More People

RattanIndia Power Ltd News

» More RTNP.NS News