Rupa and Company Ltd (RUCL.NS)

RUCL.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

429.55INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs0.30 (+0.07%)
Prev Close
Rs429.25
Open
Rs431.90
Day's High
Rs434.00
Day's Low
Rs429.15
Volume
8,102
Avg. Vol
179,322
52-wk High
Rs589.95
52-wk Low
Rs231.00

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Prahlad Agarwala

Executive Non-Independent Chairman of the Board

Ghanshyam Agarwala

Executive Non-Independent Vice Chairman of the Board

Ramesh Agarwal

2017 Chief Financial Officer, Whole-time Director

Kundan Jha

2016 Compliance Officer, Company Secretary

Kunj Agarwal

Managing Director, Executive Non-Independent Director
