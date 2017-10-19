Rural Electrification Corp Ltd (RURL.NS)
RURL.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
157.10INR
19 Oct 2017
157.10INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs-2.45 (-1.54%)
Rs-2.45 (-1.54%)
Prev Close
Rs159.55
Rs159.55
Open
Rs160.00
Rs160.00
Day's High
Rs160.25
Rs160.25
Day's Low
Rs156.05
Rs156.05
Volume
778,188
778,188
Avg. Vol
5,911,525
5,911,525
52-wk High
Rs223.90
Rs223.90
52-wk Low
Rs112.90
Rs112.90
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
P.V. Babu
|2017
|Chairman of the Board, Managing Director
|
Jyoti Amitabh
|2012
|Compliance Officer, General Manager, Company Secretary
|
Fuzail Ahmed
|General Manager - (PMG)
|
P. Baburaj
|General Manager & In-charge Northern Zone
|
S. Batta
|General Manager - (Law)/PIO-RTI
- BRIEF-India's Rural Electrification Corp June-qtr profit down 8 pct
- BRIEF-Rural Electrification Corp says article on CAG's statement of co regarding credit appraisal is speculative
- BRIEF-India's Rural Electrification Corp launches issue of $450 mln 3.875% notes due 2027
- Fitch Rates Rural Electrification Corporation Limited's Upcoming Bond 'BBB-(EXP)'
- BRIEF-India's Rural Electrification Corp March-qtr profit rises