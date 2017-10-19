Edition:
Rural Electrification Corp Ltd (RURL.NS)

RURL.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

157.10INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-2.45 (-1.54%)
Prev Close
Rs159.55
Open
Rs160.00
Day's High
Rs160.25
Day's Low
Rs156.05
Volume
778,188
Avg. Vol
5,911,525
52-wk High
Rs223.90
52-wk Low
Rs112.90

People

Name Age Since Current Position

P.V. Babu

2017 Chairman of the Board, Managing Director

Jyoti Amitabh

2012 Compliance Officer, General Manager, Company Secretary

Fuzail Ahmed

General Manager - (PMG)

P. Baburaj

General Manager & In-charge Northern Zone

S. Batta

General Manager - (Law)/PIO-RTI
Rural Electrification Corp Ltd News

