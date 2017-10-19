Rushil Decor Ltd (RUSH.NS)
RUSH.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
966.00INR
19 Oct 2017
966.00INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs25.65 (+2.73%)
Rs25.65 (+2.73%)
Prev Close
Rs940.35
Rs940.35
Open
Rs950.00
Rs950.00
Day's High
Rs968.30
Rs968.30
Day's Low
Rs950.00
Rs950.00
Volume
35,172
35,172
Avg. Vol
44,231
44,231
52-wk High
Rs1,145.00
Rs1,145.00
52-wk Low
Rs518.00
Rs518.00
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Ghanshyambhai Thakkar
|2007
|Executive Chairman of the Board
|
Keyur Gajjar
|2014
|Chief Executive Officer
|
Vipul Vora
|2014
|Chief Financial Officer
|
Hasmukh Modi
|2007
|Compliance Officer, Company Secretary
|
Krupesh Thakkar
|42
|Managing Director, Executive Director