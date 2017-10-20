Robert Walters Plc (RWA.L)
RWA.L on London Stock Exchange
582.50GBp
20 Oct 2017
582.50GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-2.50 (-0.43%)
-2.50 (-0.43%)
Prev Close
585.00
585.00
Open
582.50
582.50
Day's High
585.00
585.00
Day's Low
582.50
582.50
Volume
14,480
14,480
Avg. Vol
142,789
142,789
52-wk High
605.00
605.00
52-wk Low
316.00
316.00
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Leslie Van de Walle
|61
|2012
|Non-Executive Independent Chairman of the Board
|
Robert Walters
|60
|Chief Executive, Executive Director
|
Giles Daubeney
|53
|2016
|Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Chief Operating Officer, Executive Director
|
Alan Bannatyne
|47
|2007
|Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director, Company Secretary
|
Tanith Dodge
|2017
|Non-Executive Director