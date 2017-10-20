Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO)
RY.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
101.23CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
$0.41 (+0.41%)
Prev Close
$100.82
Open
$101.25
Day's High
$101.63
Day's Low
$101.11
Volume
2,361,503
Avg. Vol
2,168,233
52-wk High
$101.63
52-wk Low
$81.82
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Kathleen Taylor
|60
|2015
|Independent Chairman of the Board
|
David McKay
|53
|2014
|President, Chief Executive Officer, Director
|
Rod Bolger
|2016
|Chief Financial Officer
|
Zabeen Hirji
|2010
|Chief Human Resource Officer
|
Mark Hughes
|2014
|Group Chief Risk Officer
- BRIEF-Jeffery Yabuki appointed to board of directors of Royal Bank Of Canada
- BRIEF-Royal Bank Of Canada enters deal to repurchase shares between Oct 16-Oct 30
- RPT-UPDATE 2-RBC's CEO pushes back on suggestion bitcoin is a fraud
- UPDATE 2-RBC's CEO pushes back on suggestion bitcoin is a fraud
- RBC CEO McKay says AI helping to curb credit card fraud