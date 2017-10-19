Raymond Ltd (RYMD.NS)
RYMD.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
892.55INR
19 Oct 2017
892.55INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs7.05 (+0.80%)
Rs7.05 (+0.80%)
Prev Close
Rs885.50
Rs885.50
Open
Rs885.95
Rs885.95
Day's High
Rs901.95
Rs901.95
Day's Low
Rs885.00
Rs885.00
Volume
376,472
376,472
Avg. Vol
727,746
727,746
52-wk High
Rs918.65
Rs918.65
52-wk Low
Rs458.00
Rs458.00
Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.
For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.
Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.
Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:
- ownership
- filings
- deals
- private equity
- third-party document and information retrieval
- estimates
- fundamentals
- economics
- events
- news
- and much, much more…
Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Gautam Singhania
|2000
|Executive Chairman of the Board, Managing Director
|
Vijaypat Singhania
|2000
|Chairman Emeritus
|
Sanjay Bahl
|2015
|Chief Financial Officer
|
Aniruddha Deshmukh
|2013
|President - Textiles
|
Harshal Jayavant
|President - Engineering Business