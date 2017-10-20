Sherritt International Corp (S.TO)
S.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
1.46CAD
20 Oct 2017
1.46CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
$0.11 (+8.15%)
$0.11 (+8.15%)
Prev Close
$1.35
$1.35
Open
$1.36
$1.36
Day's High
$1.47
$1.47
Day's Low
$1.36
$1.36
Volume
1,942,903
1,942,903
Avg. Vol
678,172
678,172
52-wk High
$1.67
$1.67
52-wk Low
$0.74
$0.74
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
David Pathe
|45
|2012
|President, Chief Executive Officer, Director
|
Andrew Snowden
|2017
|Chief Financial Officer, Senior Vice President
|
Stephen Wood
|2015
|Chief Operating Officer, Executive Vice President
|
Edward Sellers
|2013
|Senior Vice President, General Counsel, Corporate Secretary
|
Karen Trenton
|2014
|Senior Vice President - Human Resources
- BRIEF-Sherritt pleads guilty to 3 counts of contravening Fisheries Act
- BRIEF-Sherritt provides update on the impact of Hurricane Irma on operations
- BRIEF-Sherritt International provides update on the impact of Hurricane Irma
- Canada's Sherritt eyes nickel products for booming battery market
- BRIEF-Sherritt announces Q2 revenue of C$13.6 million