South32 Ltd (S32J.J)
S32J.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange
3,354.00ZAc
20 Oct 2017
3,354.00ZAc
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
3.00 (+0.09%)
3.00 (+0.09%)
Prev Close
3,351.00
3,351.00
Open
3,380.00
3,380.00
Day's High
3,406.00
3,406.00
Day's Low
3,349.00
3,349.00
Volume
2,088,166
2,088,166
Avg. Vol
1,103,774
1,103,774
52-wk High
3,636.00
3,636.00
52-wk Low
2,304.00
2,304.00
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
David Crawford
|72
|2015
|Independent Non-Executive Chairman of the Board
|
Graham Kerr
|45
|Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director, Executive Director
|
Brendan Harris
|44
|Chief Financial Officer
|
Mike Fraser
|51
|President, Chief Operating Officer of Africa
|
Ricus Grimbeek
|46
|President, Chief Operating Officer of Australia
- Robots under Swedish forest breathe life into ancient mines |
- Robots under Swedish forest breathe life into ancient mines
- BRIEF-South32 to acquire additional shares in Arizona Mining
- UPDATE 1-Aluminium producers seek Q4 premiums of as low as $100/T - sources
- Materials, South32 prop Australia shares; NZ closes down