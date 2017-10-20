Banco de Sabadell SA (SABE.MC)
SABE.MC on Madrid SE C.A.T.S.
1.63EUR
20 Oct 2017
1.63EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
€-0.02 (-0.97%)
€-0.02 (-0.97%)
Prev Close
€1.64
€1.64
Open
€1.63
€1.63
Day's High
€1.63
€1.63
Day's Low
€1.59
€1.59
Volume
38,979,336
38,979,336
Avg. Vol
21,574,551
21,574,551
52-wk High
€1.96
€1.96
52-wk Low
€1.14
€1.14
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Jose Oliu Creus
|68
|1999
|Executive Chairman of the Board
|
Jaime Guardiola Romojaro
|60
|2014
|Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director
|
Javier Echenique Landiribar
|66
|2015
|Independent Vice Chairman of the Board
|
Tomas Varela Muina
|2014
|Chief Financial Officer, General Director
|
Miguel Montes Guell
|2016
|General Director
- Exclusive: Banco Sabadell mulls moving top management from Catalonia
- BRIEF-Sabadell sells its hotel management platform for 630.7 mln euro
- BRIEF-GFT Technologies concludes major contract in Spain
- European stocks edge higher as Spain's IBEX pulls out of nosedive
- Spanish lender Sabadell to transfer legal base to Alicante - El Pais