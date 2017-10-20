Edition:
United States

SA Corporate Real Estate Fund Managers Pty Ltd (SACJ.J)

SACJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange

494.00ZAc
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-4.00 (-0.80%)
Prev Close
498.00
Open
502.00
Day's High
502.00
Day's Low
490.00
Volume
4,417,931
Avg. Vol
4,982,682
52-wk High
607.00
52-wk Low
485.00

Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.

For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.

Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.

Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:

  • ownership
  • filings
  • deals
  • private equity
  • third-party document and information retrieval
  • estimates
  • fundamentals
  • economics
  • events
  • news
  • and much, much more…

Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Jeff Molobela

60 2015 Independent Non-Executive Chairman of the Board

Antoinette Basson

47 2015 Finance Director, Executive Director

Terence Rory Mackey

56 2016 Managing Director, Executive Director

Ben Swanepoel

2016 Company Secretary

Robert Biesman-Simons

62 2015 Non-Executive Independent Director
» More People

SA Corporate Real Estate Fund Managers Pty Ltd News