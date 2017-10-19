Sadbhav Engineering Ltd (SADE.NS)
SADE.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
280.00INR
19 Oct 2017
280.00INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs1.45 (+0.52%)
Rs1.45 (+0.52%)
Prev Close
Rs278.55
Rs278.55
Open
Rs277.70
Rs277.70
Day's High
Rs280.90
Rs280.90
Day's Low
Rs276.00
Rs276.00
Volume
11,850
11,850
Avg. Vol
109,513
109,513
52-wk High
Rs350.00
Rs350.00
52-wk Low
Rs237.95
Rs237.95
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Shashin Patel
|35
|2017
|Executive Chairman of the Board, Managing Director
|
Vishnubhai Patel
|73
|2017
|Chairman Emeritus
|
Tushar Shah
|2016
|Compliance Officer, Company Secretary
|
Nitin Patel
|47
|2014
|Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director
|
Vasistha Patel
|42
|2012
|Executive Director