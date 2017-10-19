Sarda Energy & Minerals Ltd (SAEM.NS)
SAEM.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
467.00INR
19 Oct 2017
467.00INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs-2.55 (-0.54%)
Rs-2.55 (-0.54%)
Prev Close
Rs469.55
Rs469.55
Open
Rs472.60
Rs472.60
Day's High
Rs472.90
Rs472.90
Day's Low
Rs465.20
Rs465.20
Volume
17,181
17,181
Avg. Vol
173,873
173,873
52-wk High
Rs489.70
Rs489.70
52-wk Low
Rs185.10
Rs185.10
Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.
For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.
Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.
Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:
- ownership
- filings
- deals
- private equity
- third-party document and information retrieval
- estimates
- fundamentals
- economics
- events
- news
- and much, much more…
Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Kamal Sarda
|62
|1978
|Executive Chairman of the Board, Managing Director
|
Padam Jain
|2016
|Chief Financial Officer, Additional Director
|
Pankaj Sarda
|35
|2014
|Deputy Managing Director
|
Manish Sethi
|2014
|Compliance Officer, Company Secretary
|
Uma Sarda
|55
|2014
|Director