Sarda Energy & Minerals Ltd (SAEM.NS)

SAEM.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

467.00INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-2.55 (-0.54%)
Prev Close
Rs469.55
Open
Rs472.60
Day's High
Rs472.90
Day's Low
Rs465.20
Volume
17,181
Avg. Vol
173,873
52-wk High
Rs489.70
52-wk Low
Rs185.10

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Kamal Sarda

62 1978 Executive Chairman of the Board, Managing Director

Padam Jain

2016 Chief Financial Officer, Additional Director

Pankaj Sarda

35 2014 Deputy Managing Director

Manish Sethi

2014 Compliance Officer, Company Secretary

Uma Sarda

55 2014 Director
Sarda Energy & Minerals Ltd News

