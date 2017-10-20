Saga PLC (SAGAG.L)
SAGAG.L on London Stock Exchange
192.70GBp
20 Oct 2017
192.70GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
0.90 (+0.47%)
0.90 (+0.47%)
Prev Close
191.80
191.80
Open
192.30
192.30
Day's High
193.70
193.70
Day's Low
190.80
190.80
Volume
2,688,055
2,688,055
Avg. Vol
2,793,048
2,793,048
52-wk High
216.13
216.13
52-wk Low
180.30
180.30
Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.
For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.
Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.
Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:
- ownership
- filings
- deals
- private equity
- third-party document and information retrieval
- estimates
- fundamentals
- economics
- events
- news
- and much, much more…
Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Andrew Goodsell
|57
|2014
|Non-Executive Chairman of the Board
|
Lance Batchelor
|53
|2014
|Group Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director
|
Jonathan Hill
|48
|2015
|Group Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director
|
Andrew Button
|Chief Executive of Acromas Insurance Company Limited
|
Roger Ramsden
|55
|2016
|Chief Executive - Insurance Broking
- UPDATE 2-Older Britons take shorter trips in Brexit squeeze-Saga CFO
- Insurer Saga reports 5.5 percent rise in profits
- BRIEF-Insurer Saga on track to meet full-year targets, half-year profits up
- BRIEF-Saga remains well positioned to deliver against strategic objectives
- BRIEF-Saga announces refinancing of existing bank facilities