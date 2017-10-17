Haci Omer Sabanci Holding AS (SAHOL.IS)
SAHOL.IS on Istanbul Stock Exchange
10.14TRY
17 Oct 2017
10.14TRY
17 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-0.04TL (-0.39%)
-0.04TL (-0.39%)
Prev Close
10.18TL
10.18TL
Open
10.20TL
10.20TL
Day's High
10.23TL
10.23TL
Day's Low
10.13TL
10.13TL
Volume
4,815,437
4,815,437
Avg. Vol
6,529,756
6,529,756
52-wk High
11.55TL
11.55TL
52-wk Low
8.49TL
8.49TL
Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.
For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.
Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.
Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:
- ownership
- filings
- deals
- private equity
- third-party document and information retrieval
- estimates
- fundamentals
- economics
- events
- news
- and much, much more…
Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Guler Sabanci
|61
|2007
|Chairman
|
Zafer Kurtul
|2010
|Board Member and CEO
|
Erol Sabanci
|79
|2007
|Vice Chairman
|
Baris Oran
|42
|2016
|Chief Financial Officer
|
Hayri Culhaci
|President of Executive Committee Unit (Bank)