Haci Omer Sabanci Holding AS (SAHOL.IS)

SAHOL.IS on Istanbul Stock Exchange

10.14TRY
17 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-0.04TL (-0.39%)
Prev Close
10.18TL
Open
10.20TL
Day's High
10.23TL
Day's Low
10.13TL
Volume
4,815,437
Avg. Vol
6,529,756
52-wk High
11.55TL
52-wk Low
8.49TL

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Guler Sabanci

61 2007 Chairman

Zafer Kurtul

2010 Board Member and CEO

Erol Sabanci

79 2007 Vice Chairman

Baris Oran

42 2016 Chief Financial Officer

Hayri Culhaci

President of Executive Committee Unit (Bank)
Haci Omer Sabanci Holding AS News

