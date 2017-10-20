Banco Santander SA (SAN.MC)
SAN.MC on Madrid SE C.A.T.S.
5.60EUR
20 Oct 2017
5.60EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
€0.03 (+0.52%)
€0.03 (+0.52%)
Prev Close
€5.57
€5.57
Open
€5.57
€5.57
Day's High
€5.61
€5.61
Day's Low
€5.55
€5.55
Volume
37,114,080
37,114,080
Avg. Vol
41,108,187
41,108,187
52-wk High
€6.25
€6.25
52-wk Low
€4.08
€4.08
Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.
For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.
Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.
Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:
- ownership
- filings
- deals
- private equity
- third-party document and information retrieval
- estimates
- fundamentals
- economics
- events
- news
- and much, much more…
Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Jose Alvarez Alvarez
|57
|2014
|Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director
|
Rodrigo Echenique Gordillo
|71
|2015
|Fourth Vice Chairman, Executive Director
|
Matias Pedro Rodriguez Inciarte
|69
|2016
|Third Vice Chairman of the Board, Executive Director
|
Guillermo de la Dehesa Romero
|75
|2014
|Third Vice Chairman, Non-Executive Director
|
Bruce Carnegie-Brown
|58
|2014
|First Vice Chairman and Lead Independent Director
- BRIEF-Banco Santander announces scrip dividend of 0.04 euro/right
- Breakingviews - Helping Santander helps UK bank competition
- UPDATE 2-Spain's Santander raises 2018 profitability target
- BRIEF-Santander UK ups profitability target to 9-10 pct by 2018
- Spain's Santander increases 2018 profitability target to above 11.5 pct