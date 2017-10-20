Edition:
United States

Banco Santander SA (SAN.MC)

SAN.MC on Madrid SE C.A.T.S.

5.60EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

€0.03 (+0.52%)
Prev Close
€5.57
Open
€5.57
Day's High
€5.61
Day's Low
€5.55
Volume
37,114,080
Avg. Vol
41,108,187
52-wk High
€6.25
52-wk Low
€4.08

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Jose Alvarez Alvarez

57 2014 Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director

Rodrigo Echenique Gordillo

71 2015 Fourth Vice Chairman, Executive Director

Matias Pedro Rodriguez Inciarte

69 2016 Third Vice Chairman of the Board, Executive Director

Guillermo de la Dehesa Romero

75 2014 Third Vice Chairman, Non-Executive Director

Bruce Carnegie-Brown

58 2014 First Vice Chairman and Lead Independent Director
Banco Santander SA News

