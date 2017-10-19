Sangam (India) Ltd (SANG.NS)
SANG.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
199.00INR
19 Oct 2017
199.00INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs-6.50 (-3.16%)
Rs-6.50 (-3.16%)
Prev Close
Rs205.50
Rs205.50
Open
Rs202.80
Rs202.80
Day's High
Rs205.00
Rs205.00
Day's Low
Rs195.25
Rs195.25
Volume
11,376
11,376
Avg. Vol
38,719
38,719
52-wk High
Rs325.80
Rs325.80
52-wk Low
Rs184.25
Rs184.25
Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.
For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.
Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.
Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:
- ownership
- filings
- deals
- private equity
- third-party document and information retrieval
- estimates
- fundamentals
- economics
- events
- news
- and much, much more…
Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
R. Soni
|69
|2015
|Executive Chairman of the Board
|
G. Jain
|President
|
S. Modani
|48
|2014
|Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director, Executive Director
|
Anil Jain
|2014
|Chief Financial Officer, Secretary, Joint President - Finance
|
Shivesh Gupta
|President - Works