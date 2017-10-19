Sanofi India Ltd (SANO.NS)
SANO.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
4,200.00INR
19 Oct 2017
4,200.00INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs-9.25 (-0.22%)
Rs-9.25 (-0.22%)
Prev Close
Rs4,209.25
Rs4,209.25
Open
Rs4,209.95
Rs4,209.95
Day's High
Rs4,210.00
Rs4,210.00
Day's Low
Rs4,170.00
Rs4,170.00
Volume
141
141
Avg. Vol
5,782
5,782
52-wk High
Rs4,950.00
Rs4,950.00
52-wk Low
Rs3,940.00
Rs3,940.00
Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.
For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.
Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.
Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:
- ownership
- filings
- deals
- private equity
- third-party document and information retrieval
- estimates
- fundamentals
- economics
- events
- news
- and much, much more…
Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Aditya Narayan
|2016
|Independent Non-Executive Chairman of the Board
|
Lionel Guerin
|2016
|Chief Financial Officer, Whole-Time Director
|
Girish Tekchandani
|2016
|Compliance Officer, Company Secretary
|
Shailesh Ayyangar
|60
|2005
|Managing Director, Executive Director
|
N. Rajaram
|2017
|Whole Time Director
- BRIEF-Sanofi India launches Combiflam ICYHOT pain relief topical in India
- BRIEF-Sanofi India seeks members' nod for increasing loan to 4.45 bln rupees to Shantha Biotechnics
- BRIEF-Sanofi India declares interim dividend of 18 rupees per share
- BRIEF-Sanofi India June-qtr profit down 14.4 pct
- BRIEF-Sanofi India March qtr profit down about 27 pct