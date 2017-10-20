Edition:
United States

SAP SE (SAPG.DE)

SAPG.DE on Xetra

95.22EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

€-0.38 (-0.40%)
Prev Close
€95.60
Open
€96.14
Day's High
€96.49
Day's Low
€94.74
Volume
3,023,873
Avg. Vol
1,995,435
52-wk High
€96.49
52-wk Low
€75.07

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Hasso Plattner

2003 Chairman of the Supervisory Board

Bill McDermott

52 2014 Chief Executive Officer, Member of the Executive Board

Margret Klein-Magar

2015 Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board, Employee representative

Luka Mucic

2016 Chief Financial Officer, Member of the Executive Board

Robert Enslin

2014 President - Global Customer Operations, Member of the Executive Board
