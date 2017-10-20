SAP SE (SAPG.DE)
SAPG.DE on Xetra
95.22EUR
20 Oct 2017
95.22EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
€-0.38 (-0.40%)
€-0.38 (-0.40%)
Prev Close
€95.60
€95.60
Open
€96.14
€96.14
Day's High
€96.49
€96.49
Day's Low
€94.74
€94.74
Volume
3,023,873
3,023,873
Avg. Vol
1,995,435
1,995,435
52-wk High
€96.49
€96.49
52-wk Low
€75.07
€75.07
Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.
For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.
Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.
Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:
- ownership
- filings
- deals
- private equity
- third-party document and information retrieval
- estimates
- fundamentals
- economics
- events
- news
- and much, much more…
Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Hasso Plattner
|2003
|Chairman of the Supervisory Board
|
Bill McDermott
|52
|2014
|Chief Executive Officer, Member of the Executive Board
|
Margret Klein-Magar
|2015
|Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board, Employee representative
|
Luka Mucic
|2016
|Chief Financial Officer, Member of the Executive Board
|
Robert Enslin
|2014
|President - Global Customer Operations, Member of the Executive Board
- Just relax, Europe's tech leader SAP tells investors, fourth quarter will be dynamite
- UPDATE 3-Just relax, Europe's tech leader SAP tells investors, Q4 will be dynamite
- SAP Q3 growth slows on cloud, licenses dip
- BRIEF-VIRTUSA PARTNERS WITH SAP TO BUILD INDUSTRY-FOCUSED SOLUTIONS FOR SAP S/4HANA CLOUD
- BRIEF-SAP names Christian Klein to executive board