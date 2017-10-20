Edition:
United States

Sappi Ltd (SAPJ.J)

SAPJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange

9,301.00ZAc
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

1.00 (+0.01%)
Prev Close
9,300.00
Open
9,321.00
Day's High
9,416.00
Day's Low
9,273.00
Volume
1,355,587
Avg. Vol
2,147,129
52-wk High
10,543.00
52-wk Low
7,156.00

Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.

For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.

Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.

Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:

  • ownership
  • filings
  • deals
  • private equity
  • third-party document and information retrieval
  • estimates
  • fundamentals
  • economics
  • events
  • news
  • and much, much more…

Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Anthony Rudd

69 2016 Non-Executive Independent Chairman of the Board

Stephen Binnie

49 2014 Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director

Glen Pearce

53 2014 Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director

Mark Gardner

61 2016 President, Chief Executive Officer - Sappi North America

Alexander van Coller Thiel

55 2010 Chief Executive Officer - Sappi Southern Africa
» More People

Sappi Ltd News

» More SAPJ.J News