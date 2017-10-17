SASA Polyester Sanayi AS (SASA.IS)
SASA.IS on Istanbul Stock Exchange
7.07TRY
17 Oct 2017
7.07TRY
17 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
0.25TL (+3.67%)
0.25TL (+3.67%)
Prev Close
6.82TL
6.82TL
Open
6.87TL
6.87TL
Day's High
7.13TL
7.13TL
Day's Low
6.86TL
6.86TL
Volume
11,187,524
11,187,524
Avg. Vol
2,986,234
2,986,234
52-wk High
8.84TL
8.84TL
52-wk Low
1.50TL
1.50TL
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Mehmet Gocmen
|60
|2009
|Chairman of the Board
|
Levent Demirag
|48
|2014
|Vice Chairman of the Board
|
Metin Akyuz
|Finance Director
|
Ibrahim Celebi
|Operations Director
|
Toker Ozcan
|2012
|General Manager