State Bank of India (SBI.BO)
SBI.BO on Bombay Stock Exchange
242.50INR
19 Oct 2017
242.50INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs-1.70 (-0.70%)
Rs-1.70 (-0.70%)
Prev Close
Rs244.20
Rs244.20
Open
Rs244.80
Rs244.80
Day's High
Rs245.40
Rs245.40
Day's Low
Rs241.25
Rs241.25
Volume
525,437
525,437
Avg. Vol
1,060,251
1,060,251
52-wk High
Rs315.00
Rs315.00
52-wk Low
Rs231.00
Rs231.00
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Rajnish Kumar
|59
|2017
|Chairman of the Board
|
Anshula Kant
|56
|2015
|Chief Financial Officer, Deputy Managing Director
|
Sanjay Abhyankar
|2016
|Compliance Officer, Vice President, Company Secretary
|
Praveen Gupta
|2015
|Managing Director - Retail & Digital Banking, Director
|
Dinesh Khara
|2016
|Managing Director - Risk, IT & Subsidiaries, Director
- BRIEF-State Bank of India ties up with Shriram Automall India
- BRIEF-Shelter Infra Projects to consider one-time settlement proposal sanctioned by SBI
- UPDATE 2-Outgoing boss of India's SBI says credit growth is "unfinished agenda"
- Outgoing boss of India's SBI says credit growth is "unfinished agenda"
- BRIEF-State Bank of India's outgoing chief says revival of credit growth an unfinished agenda