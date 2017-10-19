Edition:
State Bank of India (SBI.NS)

SBI.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

242.75INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-1.00 (-0.41%)
Prev Close
Rs243.75
Open
Rs243.80
Day's High
Rs245.25
Day's Low
Rs241.15
Volume
3,458,869
Avg. Vol
13,782,195
52-wk High
Rs315.30
52-wk Low
Rs235.00

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Rajnish Kumar

59 2017 Chairman of the Board

Anshula Kant

56 2015 Chief Financial Officer, Deputy Managing Director

Sanjay Abhyankar

2016 Compliance Officer, Vice President, Company Secretary

Praveen Gupta

2015 Managing Director - Retail & Digital Banking, Director

Dinesh Khara

2016 Managing Director - Risk, IT & Subsidiaries, Director
State Bank of India News

