Standard Bank Group Ltd (SBKJ.J)
SBKJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange
16,901.35ZAc
20 Oct 2017
16,901.35ZAc
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-145.65 (-0.85%)
-145.65 (-0.85%)
Prev Close
17,047.00
17,047.00
Open
16,975.00
16,975.00
Day's High
17,100.00
17,100.00
Day's Low
16,649.00
16,649.00
Volume
2,941,050
2,941,050
Avg. Vol
3,673,977
3,673,977
52-wk High
17,199.00
17,199.00
52-wk Low
13,401.00
13,401.00
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Thulani Gcabashe
|59
|2015
|Non-Executive Independent Chairman of the Board
|
Ben Kruger
|57
|2013
|Group Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director
|
Simpiwe Tshabalala
|49
|2013
|Group Chief Executive Officer, Director; Chief Executive of Standard Bank of South Africa
|
Hao Hu
|2017
|Deputy Chairman of the Board
|
John Maree
|61
|2016
|Non-Executive Deputy Chairman of the Board
