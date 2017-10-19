Syndicate Bank Ltd (SBNK.NS)
SBNK.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
67.20INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Ajay Nanavati
|2017
|Part-time Non Official Director, Non-Executive Chairman
|
Melwyn Rego
|57
|2017
|Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director, Director
|
Sushant Jain
|2017
|Compliance Officer, Company Secretary
|
Ravi Pandey
|2015
|Executive Director
|
Ch. S. S. Mallikarjuna Rao
|2016
|Executive Director
- BRIEF-India's Syndicate Bank cuts six month MCLR to 8.25 pct w.e.f. Sept 10
- BRIEF-Syndicate Bank gets members' nod for raising capital worth up to 35 bln rupees
- BRIEF-India's Syndicate Bank sets overnight MCLR at 8.30 pct from June 10
- BRIEF-Syndicate Bank approves to raise equity capital up to 35 bln rupees
- BRIEF-Syndicate Bank NIM (domestic) was 3.16 pct at Q4 FY 2016-17