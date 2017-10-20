J Sainsbury PLC (SBRY.L)
SBRY.L on London Stock Exchange
247.70GBp
20 Oct 2017
247.70GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
1.30 (+0.53%)
1.30 (+0.53%)
Prev Close
246.40
246.40
Open
246.80
246.80
Day's High
248.10
248.10
Day's Low
246.40
246.40
Volume
7,872,869
7,872,869
Avg. Vol
24,370,859
24,370,859
52-wk High
283.60
283.60
52-wk Low
224.10
224.10
Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.
For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.
Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.
Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:
- ownership
- filings
- deals
- private equity
- third-party document and information retrieval
- estimates
- fundamentals
- economics
- events
- news
- and much, much more…
Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
David Tyler
|64
|2009
|Non-Executive Independent Chairman of the Board
|
Mike Coupe
|56
|2014
|Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director
|
Kevin O'Byrne
|52
|2017
|Chief Financial Officer, Director
|
John Rogers
|48
|2016
|Chief Executive Officer - Sainsbury's Argos, Director
|
Peter Griffiths
|55
|2014
|Chief Executive Officer - Sainsbury’s Bank