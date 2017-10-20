Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo - SABESP (SBSP3.SA)
SBSP3.SA on Sao Paulo Stock Exchange
30.75BRL
20 Oct 2017
30.75BRL
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
R$ 0.15 (+0.49%)
R$ 0.15 (+0.49%)
Prev Close
R$ 30.60
R$ 30.60
Open
R$ 30.82
R$ 30.82
Day's High
R$ 31.20
R$ 31.20
Day's Low
R$ 30.54
R$ 30.54
Volume
1,217,100
1,217,100
Avg. Vol
1,495,373
1,495,373
52-wk High
R$ 35.81
R$ 35.81
52-wk Low
R$ 25.61
R$ 25.61
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Benedito Pinto Ferreira Braga
|69
|2015
|Chairman of the Board
|
Jerson Kelman
|69
|2015
|Chief Executive Officer, Director
|
Rui de Britto Alvares Affonso
|59
|Chief Financial Officer, Investor Relations Officer, Member of the Executive Board
|
Edison Airoldi
|60
|2015
|Chief Technology, Enterprises and Environment Officer
|
Luiz Paulo de Almeida
|60
|2011
|Chief Regional Systems Officer, Member of the Executive Board