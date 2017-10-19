S Chand and Company Ltd (SCHA.NS)
SCHA.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
461.00INR
19 Oct 2017
461.00INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs-0.80 (-0.17%)
Rs-0.80 (-0.17%)
Prev Close
Rs461.80
Rs461.80
Open
Rs464.00
Rs464.00
Day's High
Rs470.00
Rs470.00
Day's Low
Rs460.25
Rs460.25
Volume
13,471
13,471
Avg. Vol
85,484
85,484
52-wk High
Rs700.00
Rs700.00
52-wk Low
Rs425.45
Rs425.45
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Desh Dogra
|62
|2016
|Independent Non-Executive Chairman of the Board
|
Saurabh Mittal
|43
|Chief Financial Officer
|
Jagdeep Singh
|41
|2013
|Company Secretary and Compliance Officer
|
Himanshu Gupta
|38
|2014
|Managing Director, Executive Director
|
Dinesh Jhunjhnuwala
|56
|2014
|Executive Director