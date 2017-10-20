Edition:
United States

Scor SE (SCOR.PA)

SCOR.PA on Paris Stock Exchange

35.37EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

€0.04 (+0.10%)
Prev Close
€35.33
Open
€35.50
Day's High
€35.60
Day's Low
€35.30
Volume
327,353
Avg. Vol
375,070
52-wk High
€37.74
52-wk Low
€27.62

Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.

For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.

Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.

Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:

  • ownership
  • filings
  • deals
  • private equity
  • third-party document and information retrieval
  • estimates
  • fundamentals
  • economics
  • events
  • news
  • and much, much more…

Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Denis Kessler

65 2002 Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer, Member of the Executive Committee

Mark Kociancic

44 2013 Group Chief Financial Officer and Member of the Group Executive Committee

Bertrand Bougon

44 2016 Head of Group Ratings & Capital and SCOR SE Finance Director

Romain Launay

2016 Group Chief Operating Officer

Frieder Knuepling

45 2014 Group Chief Risk Officer and Member of the Executive Committee
» More People

Scor SE News

» More SCOR.PA News