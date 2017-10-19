Sudarshan Chemical Industries Ltd (SDCH.NS)
SDCH.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
379.80INR
19 Oct 2017
379.80INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs0.95 (+0.25%)
Rs0.95 (+0.25%)
Prev Close
Rs378.85
Rs378.85
Open
Rs375.55
Rs375.55
Day's High
Rs382.50
Rs382.50
Day's Low
Rs375.25
Rs375.25
Volume
11,263
11,263
Avg. Vol
104,941
104,941
52-wk High
Rs458.80
Rs458.80
52-wk Low
Rs261.15
Rs261.15
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
P. Rathi
|59
|2015
|Executive Chairman of the Board, Managing Director
|
P. Raghavan
|2010
|Compliance Officer, Company Secretary
|
Rajesh Rathi
|43
|2014
|Deputy Managing Director, Executive Director
|
Naresh Raisinghani
|2015
|Non-Independent Director
|
K. Rathi
|2015
|Non-Executive Director