Edition:
United States

SDL PLC (SDL.L)

SDL.L on London Stock Exchange

505.00GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

7.50 (+1.51%)
Prev Close
497.50
Open
495.00
Day's High
515.00
Day's Low
490.00
Volume
186,273
Avg. Vol
217,183
52-wk High
674.50
52-wk Low
412.00

Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.

For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.

Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.

Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:

  • ownership
  • filings
  • deals
  • private equity
  • third-party document and information retrieval
  • estimates
  • fundamentals
  • economics
  • events
  • news
  • and much, much more…

Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.

People

Name Age Since Current Position

David Clayton

2016 Chairman of the Board

Adolfo Hernandez

2016 Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director

Dominic Lavelle

2013 Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director

Pamela Pickering

2011 Secretary

Christopher Batterham

2009 Non-Executive Director
» More People

SDL PLC News