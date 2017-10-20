Schroders PLC (SDRt.L)
SDRt.L on London Stock Exchange
2,501.00GBp
20 Oct 2017
2,501.00GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
4.00 (+0.16%)
4.00 (+0.16%)
Prev Close
2,497.00
2,497.00
Open
2,528.00
2,528.00
Day's High
2,529.00
2,529.00
Day's Low
2,501.00
2,501.00
Volume
25,476
25,476
Avg. Vol
41,962
41,962
52-wk High
2,546.70
2,546.70
52-wk Low
2,018.00
2,018.00
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Michael Dobson
|64
|2016
|Non-Executive Chairman of the Board
|
Peter Harrison
|50
|2016
|Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director
|
Richard Keers
|53
|2013
|Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director
|
Karl Dasher
|47
|2016
|Chief Executive Officer - North America and Co-Head of Fixed Income
|
Lieven Debruyne
|47
|Chief Executive Officer - Asia Pacific
