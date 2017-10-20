Edition:
United States

Ser Educacional SA (SEER3.SA)

SEER3.SA on Sao Paulo Stock Exchange

33.33BRL
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

R$ 0.10 (+0.30%)
Prev Close
R$ 33.23
Open
R$ 33.54
Day's High
R$ 33.57
Day's Low
R$ 32.82
Volume
296,400
Avg. Vol
782,680
52-wk High
R$ 34.64
52-wk Low
R$ 16.29

Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.

For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.

Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.

Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:

  • ownership
  • filings
  • deals
  • private equity
  • third-party document and information retrieval
  • estimates
  • fundamentals
  • economics
  • events
  • news
  • and much, much more…

Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Jose Diniz

2013 Chairman of the Board

Janyo Diniz

Chief Executive Officer, Member of the Executive Board, Director

Francisco Muniz Barreto

2013 Vice Chairman of the Board

Joao Alberico Porto de Aguiar

2015 Chief Financial Officer

Adriano Azevedo

Chief Operating Officer, Member of the Executive Board
» More People

Ser Educacional SA News