Schneider Electric Infrastructure Ltd (SEIN.NS)
SEIN.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
123.05INR
19 Oct 2017
123.05INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs-0.80 (-0.65%)
Rs-0.80 (-0.65%)
Prev Close
Rs123.85
Rs123.85
Open
Rs124.15
Rs124.15
Day's High
Rs124.20
Rs124.20
Day's Low
Rs120.60
Rs120.60
Volume
43,045
43,045
Avg. Vol
190,135
190,135
52-wk High
Rs173.75
Rs173.75
52-wk Low
Rs115.00
Rs115.00
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Vinod Dhall
|73
|2011
|Non-Executive Independent Chairman of the Board
|
Arnab Roy
|2017
|Chief Financial Officer
|
Anil Rustgi
|2015
|Compliance Officer, Company Secretary
|
Prakash Chandraker
|2014
|Executive Director
|
Manish Jaiswal
|2014
|Whole time Director