SeQuent Scientific Ltd (SEQU.NS)
SEQU.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
113.90INR
19 Oct 2017
113.90INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs-0.55 (-0.48%)
Rs-0.55 (-0.48%)
Prev Close
Rs114.45
Rs114.45
Open
Rs112.05
Rs112.05
Day's High
Rs115.70
Rs115.70
Day's Low
Rs112.05
Rs112.05
Volume
7,425
7,425
Avg. Vol
79,410
79,410
52-wk High
Rs152.20
Rs152.20
52-wk Low
Rs104.20
Rs104.20
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Manish Gupta
|2014
|Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director
|
Tushar Mistry
|2017
|Chief Financial Officer
|
Krupesh Mehta
|2017
|Compliance Officer, Company Secretary
|
Gautam Das
|57
|2015
|Joint Managing Director, Executive Director
|
S. Devendra
|61
|2015
|Additional Director